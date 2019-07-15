Meet pet of the week Chico

Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society joined us on the show with a very spunky dog! Chico is a beautiful 9-month-old boy looking for a new owner to take him in. He is a Siberian Husky mix with lots of energy!

Chico is at the perfect age to train and will soon outgrow a bit of his “puppiness.” Take him along on your hike or daily jog. Chico will be the best friend you never knew you needed.

He is available to adopt at Salt Lake County Animal Services, located at 511 West 3900 South in Salt Lake City. Head on down and take home your new best friend. For more information visit https://slco.org/animal-services/.