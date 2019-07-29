Meet pet of the week Akosha

Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society joined us on the show with a beautiful senior dog! Akosha is a stunning 14-year-old lady looking for a new owner to take her in. She is a sweet Pointer mix with a loving personality.

Akosha will be the best friend you ever had. She is available to adopt at Salt Lake County Animal Services, located at 511 West 3900 South in Salt Lake City. Head on down and take home your new best friend! For more information visit slco.org/animal-services/ or call (385) GOT-PETS.

Don’t miss their SPAYghetti & No Balls Gala on August 2, 2019, at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center. Join Salt Lake County Animal Services for the Best Party of the Year! This is their annual fundraiser for their low-income spay and neuter program. For more information on where to get tickets, go to adoptutahpets.org.