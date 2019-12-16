Look at those green eyes! Meet our Pet of The Week, Ooki. Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society stopped by the the sweet, kissing kitty.

Ooki is somewhere between 8-10 months old and purrs all the time.

“She is going to be playful, wants toys to playful… but she’s very playful,” says Temma.

Temma also reminded us to keep our pets safe this holiday season.

Ways to keep your pet safe:

Secure your tree so your pets don’t knock it over

Keep glass ornaments up high

Keep mistletoe, holly, poinsettias, lilies and other plants away from pets

To adopt Ooki and other cats and dogs like her, head to Salt Lake County Animal Services, located at 511 West 3900 South in Salt Lake City. For more information visit slco.org/animal-services/ or call (385) GOT-PETS.