Meet our Pet of The Week, Nova

She’s a bit like a giant puppy! Nova, the 2 1/2 year old German Shepherd/lab mix stopped by the studio with Temma Martin from the Best Friends Animal Society.

“She’s super friendly and loves everyone she meets,” says Temma about Nova. “She doesn’t like to walk by without stopping to say hi.”

Nova is house trained and great for most houses. Temma suggest “maybe” not a home with a very small child, only because Nova might knock them over.

For more information head to Salt Lake County Animal Services at 511 West 3900 South in Salt Lake City or call (385) GOT-PETS