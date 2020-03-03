Meet our final inspiring Remarkable Women nominee

- After hearing our call out on GTU, Dr. Jaynee Poulson was nominated by her husband Jared, who says his wife is amazing at seeing a need and rushing to fill it. Jaynee has dedicated her life to elevating women. With a doctorate in Women’s Studies, she has been an entrepreneur in the mental health space, served on the state PTA board and multiple other non-profit boards, was an Associate Producer of “Addiction Unplugged” on A&E, and is the CEO of The Giveback Program. Jaynee has developed curriculum for female inmates transitioning back into real life, is a TedX speaker, a 20+ year survivor of an eating disorder, an adjunct professor in the Women’s Studies program at Weber State University and still finds time to volunteer at the local jail/youth facility, Road Home, and church all while helping raise six kids and her husband. We don’t know where she finds all the hours in the day! But for all you do, Dr. Jaynee Poulson, thank you for being remarkable.