- Mrs. Utah American joined us this morning to share her experience competing for the national title in Las Vegas just last month. Jamie Hadfield says she placed in the top 15 out of 48 women at the national Mrs. American pageant this August in Las Vegas. Hadfield says she entered Mrs. Utah to motivate herself to get in shape, she lost 26 pounds. She also has a pageant coaching studio in the Brigham City area.
- Her state costume for Mrs. American was a Crumbl Cookie! She went to the first Crumbl store in Logan, Utah, 6-years ago when they were only locally known and only sold the chocolate chip cookie. Since Crumbl originated in Utah, she decided to showcase that this business, now with over 900 locations worldwide, came from our great state. When her costume video went viral, Crumbl reached out to her. And she just guest hosted the Crumbl “Unboxed” podcast this week and wore her costume to the Sugar High Dessert Festival which Crumbl sponsors!
- Hadfield also shared her Mrs. Utah platform: She says at age of 21 she was taken against her will in her home country of Mexico by men with AK-47s and hauled off into the middle of the desert and somehow lived to tell her story. And she’s done just that ever since. As a drug prevention speaker, she teaches teens a perspective they’re not use to hearing… the crimes that take place before drugs reach their hands. Hadfield helps youth understand the social impact behind drug abuse, that when they buy illegal drugs they are contributing to crime. She says it’s her mission that when a teen is tempted to try drugs for the first time, they will “Pause Before Purchasing and Consider the Crimes Before Consuming.”
- You can find out more about Jamie Hadfield at www.jamiehadfield.com
Meet Mrs. Utah American who just dressed as a Crumbl cookie in a national pageant
by: Nicea DeGering
