Meet Miss Utah 2019

Less than 48 hours ago Dexonna Talbot was crowned the new Miss Utah 2019. She joined us in the studio this morning for her very first live TV appearance since winning the competition.

This year was not Dexonna’s first time competing in the competition. Last year she was crowned the fourth runner up as Miss Spanish Fork. She is excited to use this platform to share what is important to her. Dexonna is passionate about helping others to find fulfilling ways to serve and develop more confidence in themselves when doing it.

Dexonna appeared on the Steve Harvey show after asking a boy to prom that was teased. She has spent the last two Christmas vacations building homes in Mexico for families in need. Lastly, she is the recipient of the Sadie Huish Memorial Scholarship Award in memory of a special Little Miss that passed away during Miss Utah week.

Follow along with Dexonna’s journey as Miss Utah 2019 on Instagram @missamericaut.