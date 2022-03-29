Sarah Gunnell and Emma Tubbs, staff members at the American West Heritage Center joined us today on GTU to share about Baby Animals Days happening this weekend and next!

Baby Animal Days is the biggest event of the year. It kicks off the spring season in Cache Valley. It is a great opportunity for the family to hold all the baby farm animals. Train and pony rides are always included and it is a fun event every year.

The event will be held at the American West Heritage Center in beautiful Cache Valley, Utah from March 31-April 2 and April 6-9 where they will have the bears from Yellowstone Bear World.

Tickets are $9/each and can be purchased online at Awhc.org