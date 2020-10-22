Meet Ali’s baby Banks!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Drumroll, please. The moment you’ve all been waiting for us finally here! Let us proudly introduce you to…baby Banks! We were so thrilled to have Ali back in studio today to give us an update on mom life, and to bring her new bundle of joy to meet her tv family!

Banks slept peacefully in her mother’s arms through her tv debut, and we over staring at her perfect little face. Matching in mommy-and-me clothing, Ali tells us that she is experiencing a type of love she never new existed until she met her daughter!

Mom, baby, and daddy are settling in to their new life nicely, reprioritizing, and most of all feeling grateful for their new beautiful daughter. We love following along on Ali’s Instagram to peep the latest photos of Banks!

IG @alimonsen