- There is a new member of the ABC4 News team and we wanted our viewers to get to know Sarah Murphy a little bit better. She is from Rocklin, California and was first introduced to broadcasting in high school. She was an anchor and reporter for her high school’s morning announcement show. And she says doing the show helped her decide that news is what she she wanted to do when she grew up.
- Murphy moved to Utah in 2017 to go to college. She is a proud Utah State University graduate where she studied Broadcast, Journalism, minoring in Criminal Justice. She has been working as a freelance reporter and multi media journalist here in Salt Lake City for the past year and a half while attending school.
- Here are some other fun facts about her – She won five student Emmys in the past two years. She speaks Japanese and says she loves drinking soda. She says getting up in the morning definitely requires Diet Coke! You can watch Sarah Murphy anchoring ABC4 Weekends at 5 and 10 and on Good Morning Utah Monday through Wednesday giving us those much needed early morning traffic updates.
