- On Good Things Utah this morning – Sipping a glass of wine that helps save rescue animals in Utah. Mike Mekjian from Russian River Vineyards and Josh Stasinos from Nuzzles and Co in Park City stopped by our set this morning to tell us about an upcoming fundraising gala.
- Nuzzles & Co is a Park City-based non-profit that rescues and rehabilitates companion animals to make them available for adoption, improving their lives and those who love them. Russian River Vineyards is a family-and pet-friendly boutique winery based in Sonoma. Its Chester Wines label, named for the vineyard’s rescue dog who has since passed away, will offer a percentage of Utah sales to support Nuzzles’ efforts to save pets in Utah.
- There are currently four Chester wines available in our state:
- Chester Pinot Noir is available in Utah liquor stores
- Chester Chardonnay should be coming to stores soon
- Chester Sparkling and Red Blend can be ordered and delivered to your local liquor store. Contact Vin 7000 for help ordering.
- Chester Wine Club has been announced for Utah and can be joined at Vin7000.com 4 bottles, shipped quarterly, $99/ shipment and delivered to the Utah liquor store of your choice.
- Nuzzles annual gala is coming up this Saturday, Aug. 12 at The Pendry. Chester wines will be poured. Visit www.nuzzlesandco.org for tickets. Sells out every year but you can still be part of the online auction!
by: Nicea DeGering
