Meet a 3rd generation rodeo entertainer

“Entertainer” isn’t a job title for Dalton Morris, it’s a way of life. Deena Marie met with this third generation rodeo entertainer to learn more about life on the road and to see what tricks he has up his sleeve.

From the age of three, Dalton knew he loved making people laugh and taking after both his father and grandfather, set out on the path of becoming a rodeo entertainer.

Since mastering his skills and graduating from the Sate Fair Community College, Dalton has performed twice at the MRCA Finals Rodeo, the URA Finals Rodeo and the CBRA Finals. While traveling the country for the past several years entertaining fans, he has also worked with Special Olympics events.

Find where Dalton is headed next on Facebook, @Professional Rodeo Entertainer Dalton Morris and see his performance schedule for the Utah State Fair at UtahStateFair.com.