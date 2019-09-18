Mediterranean Salad

Sheamus Feeley joined us to share his recipe for a Mediterranean Salad and mentioned the Punch Bowl Social that’s happening this Saturday, September 21.

Mediterranean Salad

Ingredients:

  • 3 falafel balls
  • 1 oz marinated feta
  • 1/4 cup pickled red cabbage
  • 4 castelvetrano olives
  • 1/4 cup Romensco sauce
  • 1/4 cup tzatziki
  • 3 tbsp lemon vinaigrette
  • 1/4 cup hummus
  • 3 cups PBS salad mix
  • 1 pinch kosher salt
  • 1 pinch black pepper, fresh ground
  • 1/2 tsp sumac

Directions:

  1. Preheat fryer to 350 degrees
  2. Fry falafel balls until golden brown, crispy and heated through, about 2 minutes
  3. While falafel is frying, toss salad mix, salt and peper in a bowl with lemon vinaigrette to coat
  4. Place salad mix in center of large brown coupe bowl
  5. Remove falafel balls from fryer and allow to drain
  6. Arrange ingredients as follows around the lettuce
  7. Falafel balls – 12 o’clock
  8. Pickled cabbage – 2 o’clock
  9. Hummus – 4 o’clock
  10. Feta – 6 o’clock
  11. Romensco – 8 o’clock
  12. Olives 10 o’clock
  13. Tzatziki – 11 o’clock
  14. Garnish plat with Sumac

