Sheamus Feeley joined us to share his recipe for a Mediterranean Salad and mentioned the Punch Bowl Social that’s happening this Saturday, September 21.
Mediterranean Salad
Ingredients:
- 3 falafel balls
- 1 oz marinated feta
- 1/4 cup pickled red cabbage
- 4 castelvetrano olives
- 1/4 cup Romensco sauce
- 1/4 cup tzatziki
- 3 tbsp lemon vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 3 cups PBS salad mix
- 1 pinch kosher salt
- 1 pinch black pepper, fresh ground
- 1/2 tsp sumac
Directions:
- Preheat fryer to 350 degrees
- Fry falafel balls until golden brown, crispy and heated through, about 2 minutes
- While falafel is frying, toss salad mix, salt and peper in a bowl with lemon vinaigrette to coat
- Place salad mix in center of large brown coupe bowl
- Remove falafel balls from fryer and allow to drain
- Arrange ingredients as follows around the lettuce
- Falafel balls – 12 o’clock
- Pickled cabbage – 2 o’clock
- Hummus – 4 o’clock
- Feta – 6 o’clock
- Romensco – 8 o’clock
- Olives 10 o’clock
- Tzatziki – 11 o’clock
- Garnish plat with Sumac