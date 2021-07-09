Mediterranean restaurant is becoming a local favorite

Catering to all different diets from vegan to keto. Spitz is a growing restaurant chain with local ties. The owner, Josh Hill, came by with their General Manager, Brandy Mckeever, of their West Jordan location.

Berliner Wrap:
-House-Made Berliner red sauce (spicy red pepper sauce)
-Feta
-Roasted corn
-Cabbage slaw
-Sumac
-Cucumber tomato
-Onion
-House-made Tzatziki

Street Cart Fries:
-Sweet potato or regular French fries
-House-made garlic aioli
-Feta
-Onion
-Green pepper
-Tomato
-Kalamata olives
-Pepperoncinis

Spitz has locations in Sugarhouse, West Jordan, Cottonwood Heights, Draper, Downtown, and Lehi.

Find Spitz online, FB, and IG.

