Mediterranean restaurant is becoming a local favorite

Catering to all different diets from vegan to keto. Spitz is a growing restaurant chain with local ties. The owner, Josh Hill, came by with their General Manager, Brandy Mckeever, of their West Jordan location.

Berliner Wrap:

-House-Made Berliner red sauce (spicy red pepper sauce)

-Feta

-Roasted corn

-Cabbage slaw

-Sumac

-Cucumber tomato

-Onion

-House-made Tzatziki

Street Cart Fries:

-Sweet potato or regular French fries

-House-made garlic aioli

-Feta

-Onion

-Green pepper

-Tomato

-Kalamata olives

-Pepperoncinis

Spitz has locations in Sugarhouse, West Jordan, Cottonwood Heights, Draper, Downtown, and Lehi.

Find Spitz online, FB, and IG.