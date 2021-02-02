Mediterranean Feta Dip from Laziz Kitchen

We’re just days away from the Superbowl, and if you’re looking to have just a few people over to watch the game, here’s a great idea for a pita bread dip or to spruce up your salad! Moudi, owner of Laziz Kitchen was in our studio to share a recipe for Mediterranean feta dip! Visit Laziz at 912 Jefferson St W, SLC on online IG @lazizslc and Facebook: LazizSlc
Mediterranean feta dip with olives, tomatoes, green onion, cucumber, and thyme:
Feta 1 cup
Tomatoes 1/2 cup chopped finely
Pitted Olives 1/2 cup chopped finely
Cucumber 1/4 cup chopped finely
Green Onion 1 stalk chopped finely
Dried mint – 1 pinch
Thyme dried – 1 pinch
Olive oil – 1 tbsp
Salt / Pepper as desired
Lemon – 1 tbsp