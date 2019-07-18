Tammy Anderson Ward joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about meditation and the effects on your overall health.
Meditation is great for everyone, no matter your age. Children can meditate just as well as parents. Some might think they are too busy to meditate, but there’s always a little time for meditation. There are ways to make it work for busy people.
Here are a few ways meditation helps your physical health:
- Anxiety
- Asthma
- Cancer
- Chronic pain
- Depression
- Heart disease
- High blood pressure
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Sleep problems
- Tension headaches
Here are a few ways meditation helps your mental and emotional health:
- Gaining a new perspective on stressful situations
- Building skills to manage your stress
- Increasing self-awareness
- Focusing on the present
- Reducing negative emotions
- Increasing imagination and creativity
- Increasing patience and tolerance
Meditation is great for your overall health, no matter your age! Try these tips at home and get started today. Or watch the video below to try it with the hosts.
