Tammy Anderson Ward joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about meditation and the effects on your overall health.

Meditation is great for everyone, no matter your age. Children can meditate just as well as parents. Some might think they are too busy to meditate, but there’s always a little time for meditation. There are ways to make it work for busy people.

Here are a few ways meditation helps your physical health:

Anxiety

Asthma

Cancer

Chronic pain

Depression

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Irritable bowel syndrome

Sleep problems

Tension headaches

Here are a few ways meditation helps your mental and emotional health:

Gaining a new perspective on stressful situations

Building skills to manage your stress

Increasing self-awareness

Focusing on the present

Reducing negative emotions

Increasing imagination and creativity

Increasing patience and tolerance

Meditation is great for your overall health, no matter your age! Try these tips at home and get started today. Or watch the video below to try it with the hosts.

For more information go to hopehavenevents.com.