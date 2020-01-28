Medical Massage: How to pick the right massage therapist

Massage therapy is best known for providing relaxation, stress management and pain relief. However, there are so many more benefits and specialized options, according to Judy Kapler, M.Ed., who is a licensed massage therapist at Intermountain Healthcare’s Park City LiVe Well Center.

The term medical massage is an umbrella that covers various types of bodywork and skills performed with a desired clinical outcome while honoring contraindications.

Kapler say individuals with various diagnoses, potentially benefiting from medical massage or focused bodywork include, but are not limited to the following: cancer, chronic pain, athletic injuries, joint replacements, headaches, fibromyalgia, or post-surgery pain.

The LiVe Well Center at Park City offers massage therapy services provided by highly-skilled licensed massage therapists to enhance your health and wellness.

Massage Therapy Benefits:

Relieve stress

Relieve postoperative pain

Reduce anxiety

Manage low-back pain

Help fibromyalgia pain

Enhance exercise performance

Reduce muscle tension

Relieve tension headaches

Sleep better

Ease symptoms of depression

Lower blood pressure

Improve quality of life

Increase range of motion

In addition to therapeutic massage, the LiVe Well Center offers manual lymphatic drainage, seated chair, oncology, sports and athletic, and prenatal massage.

Prenatal Massage:

Relieve the aches and pains associated with pregnancy through prenatal massage therapy at the LiVe Well Center in Park City. Our experienced licensed massage therapist will position you to maximize massage strokes and minimize discomfort. Prenatal massage therapy benefits also include:

Reduces stress and promotes relaxation

Benefits to the circulatory system

Reduces musculoskeletal strain and pain

Contributes to developing flexibility and kinesthetic awareness

Fosters nurturing maternal touch and healthy bonding

Manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) is another technique used to help remove excess fluids and improve venous return.

Additional training beyond massage therapy school is required for many of these techniques. How do you know if a therapist is trained? Ask questions specific to your needs.

Intermountain’s Park City LiVe Well Center offers medical massage therapy. You can call the visit intermountainlivewell.org for information, request appointments or call the Park City LiVe Well Center at (435) 333-3535.

This article contains sponsored content.