McDonald’s jumps into the chicken sandwich wars

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are starting off the show in the tastiest way! McDonald’s has the hottest new chicken sandwich in the game and it features a brand-new crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken. You can order it three different ways: crispy, spicy and deluxe. Ali says all are delicious.
- Plus, the hottest night in entertainment belonged to the ladies! Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion took home some of the biggest awards at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. Beyoncé made history when she became the female artist with the most Grammy wins with her 28th win. And Beyonce’s nine year old daughter Blue Ivy also made history with her win. The music video for “Brown Skin Girl” was released in August 2020, weeks after the release of Beyoncé’s visual album, “Black is King,” on Disney+.
- And are they or aren’t they? Despite multiple reports claiming that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split up, sources have told ABC News the couple are, in fact, still together. The two reportedly were blindsided by the news of their breakup on Friday. While said to be working out their issues, they haven’t broken up, nor, as some have insinuated, is there anyone else involved. We have the latest on all the conflicting reports.
- And finally, actor Matthew McConaughey talks about whether he’ll run for governor of Texas! The Oscar winner talked about the “honorable consideration” of running for governor in his home state. Could Texas one day be led by Gov. McConaughey? We’ll tell you what he said. Hope you join us for a Monday on the first hour of GTU!