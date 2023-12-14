SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Walk into a world that stops being just possibilities but becomes a reality, Fieldstone Homes!

Owning a home that suits your lifestyle and has the fantastic benefit of an accessory dwelling unit. What’s that? It’s a unit on the same property as a primary residence. It can be used for various purposes, such as housing elderly parents and adult children or renting a property to earn extra money.

By making a purchase of a home with an accessory dwelling unit can simplify the revision process by calculating rental income for your mortgage. Renting out the accessory dwelling unit opens more doors to a steady stream of extra revenue. Adding the benefits of increased stability and property value makes your asset even more valuable.

SPONSORED by Fieldstone Homes