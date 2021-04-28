Maven create is a beautiful shared working space accessible for everyone

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sammy Scharg Ketchel, Director of Experience at Maven Create tells us it’s all about supporting small local businesses, and diversity. Located in the heart of the Maven District, this spot is an ecosystem of locally owned businesses, over 90% are women owned! Jewelry makers, doctors, florists, talk therapists, and physical therapists, are just a few of who makes up the eclectic space.

“Maven Create is a shared working space for everyone. Anyone looking for a quiet, and inspirational place to work. Anyone who is a dreamer looking to start their own business, anyone working from home, anyone who just needs a quiet place to get things done”, says Sammy.

A day pass is only $10 and gives you access to the entire shared space and amenities such as coffee, tea, water, and snacks. WiFi, fireplace, swings, patio, locker room, and meditation room with crystals. Sold yet? Same.

Unlimited membership to the shared space is $99 a month. If you rent an office, you’ll get the first month free. There’s a total of 17 office spaces with 4 currently available, so get on it!



May 12th is Community Wednesday, use code HUMPDAY to get access to the space for free as a way Maven Create is giving back to the community!

Maven Create is located at 155 East 900 South, SLC Online mavencreateslc.com and IG @mavencreate