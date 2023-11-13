MAUI, Hawaii (Good Things Utah) – Paradise is getting back to normal and awaits your visit. It’s been more than three months now since that devastating fire in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The loss of homes, businesses and lives was absolutely devastating for the small vacation destination and tight knit community of 160,000 residents. And although Lahaina remains relatively closed to the public, other parts of the island are welcoming visitors back to paradise.

This reopening is a significant step towards community healing and renewal and visitors returning to Maui play a crucial role in sustaining jobs, supporting local businesses, and bolstering the entire community who rely on tourism. Now more than ever, island residents encourage visitors to mālama (care for) Maui by making travel plans and mindfully experiencing the beloved places and people that have made this island so special, and will continue to for generations to come.

From its lush rainforests and moon-like mountaintops to its glittering beach resorts and rustic upcountry cowboy ranches, Maui offers unparalleled experiences including five-star restaurants and roadside farm stands, locally run boutiques and retail shops, volunteer opportunities to preserve natural and cultural resources, and indigenous Hawaiian activities that immerse travelers in authentic and meaningful cultural practices.

Visit HawaiiTourismAuthority.org for more information.

Sponsored by Hawai’i Tourism Authority.