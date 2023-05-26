SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- All you want to be when you are pregnant or postpartum is comfortable! The affordable women’s luxury loungewear Nesting Olive has the answer for you. Founder Alex Zimmerman shared that the company was started after her first son was born six years ago. Zimmerman noticed that the ugly and uncomfortable hospital nightgowns were simply not cutting it. At Nesting Olive, each piece is designed to help women feel beautiful and comfortable during the phase of pregnancy and postpartum. Most of all, the robes and house dresses are functional. Perfect for a baby shower gift or the mom in your life, head to her website and instagram for more information.