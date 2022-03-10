Matching outfits has never been more fun! Taylor Winters, CEO of The Little Ladies Company joined us with the cutest outfits for your little girls.

Winters dreamed of the day her little girls would play with her childhood dolls and that day has come. She wanted to find a fun way to bring a doll she played with nearly 30 years ago back to life and regift it to her daughter, Rory. Curating matching outfits was a must because every little girl wants to match her baby dolls.

The Little Ladies Company launched last August, and has since partnered with Glimmer of Hope Foundation. The foundation donates dolls without hair to little girls going through cancer treatment. They are currently raising funds to donate 100 matching sets to little girls and their dolls. Donations can be sent on Venmo to LITTLELADIES (business profile)

You can also use the code GTUTAH for $10 off any order.

Website: Thelittleladiescompany.com

Instagram: littleladiescompany