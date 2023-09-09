PERRY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This month’s Community Advocate honoree is a family sharing an important message and prevention awareness of teen suicide.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and the week of Sept. 10-16 is National Suicide Prevention Week. By starting the conversation, providing support, and directing help to those who need it, we can help prevent suicides and save lives.

Jason and Nikki Jacobson of Perry, Utah shared their family’s personal experience with suicide with Good Things Utah and Christopher Thresher of The Advocates as part of this month’s Community Advocate feature. Together, we are trying to spread awareness and hope for individuals and families experiencing depression, mental health issues and experiencing suicidal thoughts and behavior.

The Jacobson’s lost their 14 year old son, Mason, on April 23, 2022 to suicide. Mason was a bright kid, an avid skate-boarder and a gifted mechanic – having saved up his own money to purchase a 1994 Ford Ranger to rebuild it into a drift truck. His family has sought for the perfect way to honor Mason and recently decided to start a bench project – Mason’s Bench – making benches for parks and areas where kids and families hang out to help bring awareness and prevention to teen suicide and connection people with resources. The first bench was set in place at The Rusted Spoon in Perry, where Mason worked.

The Jacobsons are acceptiong donations – including skateboard – to help them make benches. If you’d like to help the Jacobsons – you can donate a skateboard to support theor efforts. Donations can be brought to the Rusted Spoon in Perry or contact Mason’s mom, Nikki Jacobson, on Facebook directly.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available to help 24/7 – 365 days a year. Call or Text 988 for help. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.

