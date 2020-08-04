Maskne help + sun protection with Got Beauty products

Breaking out in places you never have before due to wearing a mask? Maskne is very real, but it can be tamed! Taking care of skin during summer is hard enough, let alone in a pandemic. Deena stopped by Sugarhouse shop Got Beauty, and brought in some must-haves when it comes to clear skin, sunscreen, and the most fashionable, breathable masks.



Maskne help: Eminence Organic Skin Care has an Acne Advanced Treatment System to help you combat maskne! This set has three products, one to cleanse, one to treat, one to hydrate. All organic skincare, this company has been around since 1958. The liquid to foam cleanser is gentle, and removes excess oil without over drying the skin with powerful encapsulated salicylic acid and a natural antiseptic herb blend to clear blocked pores. The clarifying masque treats acn,e and prevents future breakouts using salicylic acid, and three types of clay to exfoliate, absorb excess oil, and deep-clean pores. You can use it as full mask, or spot treatment. The clarifying hydrator reveals a clear complexion and reduce shine. Lightweight, it heals while reducing the appearance of scars. Eminence is great for sensitive and acne-prone skin.



Sunscreen is vital during heatwaves: Eminence Sun defense SPF 30 is a powder sunscreen. Dust it over your face if you need a break from a lotion. It comes in five different shades for various skin tones. It comes with instructions for how to have a dewy and shiny finish, or a matte look. Sustainable, cruelty free, natural.



Jane Iredale makes a Dream Tint tinted moisturizer in SPF 15. It’s ultra moisturizing, and provides enough coverage to give a smooth, even glow. This has ngredients help kin to retain it’s own moisture, and is great for sensitive, and acne-prone skin.



Unicorn Snot is glitter sunscreen SPF 30! A moisturizing sunscreen with a shimmer with UVA/UVB protection, it’s water-resistant, cosmetic-grade glitter, unscented, cruelty-free, and safe for both face and body.



Fake Bake original self-tan lotion is the ultimate tan in a bottle, complete with application gloves, and a color guide to show you where it goes and avoid streaks.



Glam Glow: Supermud clearing treatment masque. Their #1 seller, it’s the most advanced clearing treatment. For problem skin, imperfections, pore refining, and clarifying, it helps lift dirt, toxins and excess oil from the deepest and toughest areas to purify pores. The SUPER 6 Acid Blend helps loosen dead skin cells to exfoliate.



Peat Perfection: A Dermatologist-tested mask, this age-old peat mud has organic bio-nutrients which developed over thousands of years from plants and minerals to rapidly relieve and instantly soothe skin. The kaolin clay helps balance oils, and pull impurities away, making pores look smaller. You’ll love the cool, moist feel of your skin after using.



MASKS Got Beauty makes their own masks to keep women on staff working during the pandemic. An all female owned and operated business, when we shop local we help keep our community thriving! Masks our breathable, fashionable, reversible, and come in a variety of styles. The behind the head adjustable toggle is perfect for those who are uncomfortable with behind the ear straps.



