SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Creating memories and experiences for children who are battling unthinkable battles. That is what the Mascot Miracle’s Foundation is all about. Founded in 2013, the mascot bowl has been going for 23 years. There will be 25 mascots from the state and around the country coming in to help raise money for underprivileged kids along with a special performance by Kaleb Austin at half-time.

Some of the mascots are pro mascots from the Philadelphia Eagles, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Chicago Fire. Visit www.mascotbowl.com for more information.