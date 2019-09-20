Mascot bowl is bringing a party to Herriman high students

Herriman High School is doing a fun event for their student body to help raise money to take underprivileged kids Christmas shopping. There will be 20+ mascots from all of the country coming to support.

The event will include a football game, car show, skydivers, fireworks, and so much more! Sports stars such Rulon Gardener, Derek Prada, and Thurl Bailey will be there helping out and signing autographs. You can also bring the family and get dinner at one of the 12 food trucks that will be there.

The Mascot Bowl is sure to be a night of entertainment for the family. The football game starts at 6:30 and doors will open up at 4:30. Come support their cause Monday September 23rd at Herriman High School!