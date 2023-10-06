- On Good Things Utah this morning – If there’s one thing we know about Martha Stewart, it’s that she doesn’t let age stop her from anything—especially looking fabulous! The Martha Stewart Living mogul garnished proof of that fact, yet again, by rocking a chic look for one of her latest public appearances. In photos from the Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis event held at 92NY in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 4, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model slipped into a pair of leather leggings paired with a blazer featuring gold buttons. The ‘fit was worn with a satin champagne-colored blouse and a pair of perfectly matching peep-toe platform shoes.
- The 82-year-old has been loving the leather trend lately, embodying fall fashion in a similar look of cognac-colored bottoms with booties and a trench coat just days prior. “In Paris for @Hermes fashion show Love my gorgeous new white cashmere jacket worn with a vintage silk shirt. And of course my Birkin Bag c 2001,” she captioned the upload. Fans and followers always seem to revel over the Martha Knows Best star’s content, singing her praises in the comments section of her social media posts.
- “This caption is exactly what i write in my diary when i am manifesting,” one wrote, as another noticed Stewart is “So chic .” Martha making waves with her fashion game yet again! Tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
Martha Stewart shows us that age is just a number yet again
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
