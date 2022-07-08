- On Good Things Utah this morning – We kick off the show this morning with an interesting question: Should you keep following your exes on social media? Tune in to hear the hosts react this morning. Plus, Martha Stewart doesn’t have “one thing” she likes about getting older. The businesswoman, media mogul and lifestyle expert, 80, opened up about her love life and views around aging on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Dear Chelsea – and she made it clear she’s not losing sleep dwelling on the aging process. “I don’t think about age or aging. I do not think about it. Some things happen to you, you know, you step in a hole and you rupture your Achilles tendon. I did that last year and that was a stupid thing because it’s hurt me for a year … the least favorite thing is getting into any kind of pain,” Stewart said. “My favorite thing about getting older is absolutely not one thing.” In an interview with Yahoo Life in April, Stewart further elaborated on her self-care practices, explaining she takes “very, very good care” of herself.
- Plus, this made us laugh this morning, between flight delays, cancellations, high prices, and over-sold planes, flying has been rough for a lot of people in 2022. If you’re flying Southwest and get to choose your own seat, a row to yourself is one small win. And one guy has a an interesting (read: awkward) way to make that happen. He gazes right into the other passengers eyes and pats the seat next to him. For the most part it caused fellow passengers to just keep walking! Now perhaps the people passing just needed more than two seats, or maybe they’d rather take their chances for their own row. But then again, maybe it’s the seat patting that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. In any case, the combination of lightly tapping a seat and, crucially, eye contact is enough to make some turn away entirely. There’s are a couple of things to keep in mind if you want to give this a go. The first is that you should always check in early to your Southwest flight to ensure you board early enough to get a row in the first place. Second, come to peace with the fact that someone may actually be encouraged by your gentle patting and eye contact, and that’s just something you’ll have to live with. Lastly, if it’s a sold out flight, you’ll just end up sitting next to the last minute boarders if everyone else takes a hard pass.
- At the end of the show – Do you want to help your guy feel loved and appreciated? We have 5 ways to make it happen from a guy himself! Hope you tune for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour One.