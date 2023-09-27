GOOD THINGS UTAH – Actor, comedian, and screenwriter Marlon Wayans spoke with Surae Chinn via Zoom ahead of his shows at Boxcar Comedy Club in Springville, UT on Wed., Sept. 27 & Thurs., Sept. 28.

Due to the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, Marlon is not able to talk about his past, present or future TV and film projects but he is says he is hopeful for the potential progress with the writers’ strike. He said as a screenwriter himself he has been affected. Wayans said being on the road with his comedy tour can be hard being away from family but he does enjoy seeing his fans. He is looking forward to being in Utah this week.

Boxcar Comedy Club

Wed., Sept. 27 @ 7pm & 9:30 pm

Thurs., Sept 28 @ 7 pm & 9:30 pm

533 South 1750 West, Suite A3, Springville, Utah 84663

Tickets @ www.boxcarcomedy.com