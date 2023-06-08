Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Mark your calendars for a Paw-some lineup of activities and community gatherings by Salt Lake City Animal Services. This organization stands as an advocate and support for the well-being and welfare of animals. They strive to provide exceptional care and protection for our four-legged friends. Ryan DeGrey, a volunteer coordinator with the organization, joined us today to update us on events happening this weekend for our furry friends and their owners!

The Salt Lake City Animal Services will be participating in two amazing events happening this weekend. Today, June 8th, you can find them at Fairmont Park in SLC from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. for a “Yappy Hour.” You can find food trucks, live music, and drinks at Yappy Hour. Microchipping will be offered for your beloved pets as well. A “Camp Bow Wow Canine Carnival” will be held this Saturday, June 10th, in South Salt Lake from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., where you can find adoptable dogs!

Along with these furtastic events, the Animal Services hosts a “Book Buddies” program where kids can go to the shelter and read to the cats and kittens anytime on Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. This is the perfect summer activity for your book-loving, pet-frenzy child.

