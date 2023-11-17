- Marie Osmond has spent six iconic decades in the entertainment industry. She is a singer, television performer, talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. And she is kicking off her Christmas shows this year right here in Salt Lake City at the Eccles Theater! This is Osmond’s first time performing at Eccles, singer Daniel Emmet is joining her on stage, and she says she’s excited to be back in Utah with the Utah audience.
- She sat down with us this morning to talk about her current album called “Unexpected” that debuted at number one and how she’s ready to play and tackle her bucket list! She says she’s trying to find more balance in her life for the first time. Osmond has crossed off climbing Everest, owning motorcycles, climbing pyramids, and jumping out of an airplane! You have to tune in to find out what she says she’s ready to try next.
- When it comes to her holiday shows at the Eccles, Osmond says, “I think we need joy and hope more than ever. And music, to me, you hear a song and it will take you back to a certain time in your life, and it documents something that you are going through.” She says the shows at the Eccles are all about family and good conversation and listening to incredible music. Osmond says she “loves Christmas” and has been associated with it her whole life, dating back to shows with her brothers when she was just twelve years old.
- Come and celebrate Christmas with Marie on December 2nd at 3:00 and 8:00 pm for tickets and information go to LiveEccles.com
by: Nicea DeGering
