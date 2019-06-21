Marie Osmond joins the Utah Symphony

We’re not in Vegas anymore! Marie Osmond stopped by the show to talk about her upcoming concert with the Utah Symphony. After 11 years in Las Vegas, she is coming back to Utah for a show full of singing with an operatic flare. The evening will feature “Paper Roses,” “Somewhere” from West Side Story, and selections from her latest album.

Marie will be joined by Daniel Emmet, a finalist on America’s Got Talent, as well as her nephew, David Osmond. The evening will be different than anything ever done before. Marie says it is vocally challenging, but also incredible to be joined by a full-time orchestra. This is a night you won’t want to miss!

Head up to Park City to see Marie Osmond, Daniel Emmet, David Osmond, and the Utah Symphony at the Deer Valley Music Festival on Saturday, June 29th and 7:30 p.m.

For more information to buy tickets, go to deervalleymusicfestival.org.