March is pet poison prevention month, and Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society joined us in studio to give us helpful tips to keep our furry friends safe.

She tells us watching your dog or cat get sick from toxic items or poison is a nightmare for any pet owner. Symptoms of poisoning can be especially traumatic, ranging from seizures and vomiting to nosebleeds and diarrhea.

“Nobody wants to see their pets suffer in such a painful way or, worst-case scenario, have a fatal incident. That’s why it’s important to make sure your home environment keeps dogs and cats as safe as possible,” said Dr. Erin Katribe, veterinarian and medical director for Best Friends Animal Society.

Pet Owners Should Keep Pets From:

Antifreeze

Bait for rodents

Batteries (which can contain corrosive fluid)

Car care products, such as cleaners or oils

Fertilizer

Gorilla Glue (or similar products)

Household cleaners

Ice-melting products

Medications – prescribed and over-the-counter

Nicotine products

Pesticides for insects

Pool or pond products

Alcoholic beverages

Substances containing caffeine, such as coffee

Chocolate

Fatty foods, especially drippings and grease from cooking

Chicken and turkey bones

Grapes and raisins

Onions and garlic

Macadamia nuts

Salt and sugar

Yeast or bread dough

“Pets can be very inquisitive, so it’s always best to keep these items in a sealed cabinet area that your pets cannot have access to, whether that’s in the home, in a shed, or in a garage,” Katribe said. “If you use any of these products, always make sure to clean up any spillage immediately and thoroughly so ingestion can’t happen that way, either.”

Should your pet show any signs of poisoning, which include vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, blood in stool, paralysis, loss of appetite, bruising, nosebleeds, irregular heartbeat or inability to urinate, a veterinary consult is in immediate order.

