Lisa Corrigan of Delish on a Dime shares easy, healthy recipes, as well as tips for a healthy relationship with food & fitness! We loved having her in the kitchen again today to whip up a tasty Mango Blueberry Salad with Fresh Basil and Mint. You will love to bring this refreshing recipe for your next BBQ.

Ingredients:

-2 mangoes, cut into chunks

-1 cup blueberries

-about 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

-about 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

-fresh lime juice from 1/2 of a lime

-pinch of salt

Directions:

1.In a large bowl, add the mango and blueberries.

2.Add the basil and mint (tear the leaves into smaller pieces if you want).

3.Squeeze in the lemon juice and add the pinch of salt.

4.Mix everything up and serve immediately or refrigerate it and serve it later!

