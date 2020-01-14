Mark Villareal is a three time international best selling author. His latest book titled “The Millennial Factor-10 Step To Managing Millennial’s To Success,” was written to assist businesses and millennial’s in taking steps that defines the ultimate success.

Villareal mentioned how millennial’s are the most courageous workforce that he has encountered. At times, he would have to hold them back because they are so courageous and eager.

There are four points that Villareal would like to share with business’s.

Millennial’s are different than other workforce groups and have a different set of values, which makes them difficult to manage. Because Millennial’s are different I have to manage differently. Millennial’s are not loyal and will jump from job to job, so why invest? Millennial’s feel entitled and believe they should be promoted for just doing their job.

Millennial’s like to understand the “why” behind their tasks and executing duties for their organization. Villareal mentioned that having this understanding of “why” helps them feel appreciated, improving ownership and performance execution.

Villareal wants millennial’s to be aware of perception and myths. Focus on demonstrating their value system through actions. While there are several books about Millennial’s, this book differs by defining exact steps for business successes.