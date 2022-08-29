Spiritual Teacher and frequent GTU guest, Lavonne Wells, came on set for Mindful Monday to talk about Global Grief. Wells describes global grief as “experiencing grief on a mass scale for ourselves and others.” Global Grief can be devastating for all those who experience it but fortunately Wells has the best ways to cope with this unique type of grief.

Wells says being aware of global grief can help us accept what is not ours and go about our lives. It is important to acknowledge and release its impact on our lives. Wells also feels its important to cry as that can help us in the process. “Finding and staying in our peace is the most significant contribution we can give one another,” said Wells.

To book your 30 minute private session with Wells, visit her website: lavonnewells.com. Sessions at $88.

