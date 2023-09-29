SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — In the realm of motherhood, dealing with intense emotions is a common challenge. Kyriaki, also known as “the Denmother,” shares practical tips for managing these emotions, both in children and in ourselves. She emphasizes the importance of allowing all emotions without labeling them as good or bad and encourages parents to teach their kids that all emotions are normal.

Kyriaki also underscores the need for self-regulation when our children display strong emotions that may trigger our own reactions. To maintain composure, she recommends deep breathing, self-reflection on our triggers, and, if necessary, taking a moment alone. Responding with love and understanding to our children’s emotions is vital, followed by understanding our own feelings.

She advises saying no to fear, addressing the fear of losing control or concern for our child’s well-being that tantrums can evoke. She offers helpful mantras to combat this fear and create a safe space for children’s emotions. She also suggests focusing on the underlying emotion rather than the behavior, providing strategies to connect with a child’s needs. Kyriaki reminds us that children are not trying to make life difficult; they are navigating their emotions on their path to growth.

Follow along with Kyriaki’ on her website, thedenmother.net, and Instagram @the_kyriaki. The Denmother podcast, now in its third season, offers further resources and support for parents seeking to nurture their children’s emotional development.