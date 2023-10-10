MOAB, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Tom Mitchell is the founder of Still Brave Childhood Cancer Foundation. He is gearing up to complete a 240 mile ultra marathon, honoring children impacted by cancer at every mile. If he completes the race, he will be the first person in history to do so after total hip replacement surgery. Caoilinn McLane is the director of Youth Advocacy and Mentorship Services at Stillbrave. She shared her story and the challenges she has faced as she has battled cancer herself.

The Childhood Cancer Foundation provides non-medical supportive care to children with cancer and their families in practical, profound, and powerful ways using outside the box programs and services and fundraising events.

Learn how you can get involved at www.stillbrave.org and @tattootom1 on Facebook and @stillbrave1 on Instagram.