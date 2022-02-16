Man says he’ll miss the birth of his baby to see “The Batman” movie

- On GTU this morning – A 28-year-old man is ready to miss the birth of his child in order to see ‘The Batman’ on opening day. The internet is full of passionate, conflicting opinions on every topic and issue under the Sun, and seeing the internet collectively agree on anything is becoming a rarer and rarer sight. This is one of those sights. A 25-year-old pregnant woman just posted to Reddit, asking for advice on how to talk to her husband, a man who has decided that missing the birth of his child in order to avoid spoilers of the new Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman is a totally fine and non-selfish thing to do. The internet felt otherwise. “As you may know, there is a new Batman movie releasing on early March. My husband is a big fan of that kind of stuff and wants to see it opening day. The issue is that our estimated due date is exactly on that day. I know that only a fraction of babies are actually born on the exact due day but I have always been very regular on my periods and I have a feeling that I may be one of those cases,” the woman explained. Our hosts weigh in!
There's just something about a hug. After a child has a hard day of feeling alone and stressed, it seems like a hug from someone they love could be just the cure. It's not just a feeling, experts say. Evidence shows it's important to our well-being at every stage of life "Good contact helps soothe the nervous system and plays an important role in regulating emotions," said Lisa Damour, an Ohio-based clinical psychologist specializing in the development of teenage girls.
"The Courtship," set to premiere Sunday, March 6, offers a classic twist on modern dating and takes viewers on a romantic journey that's reminiscent of "Bridgerton" and "Downtown Abbey." Described as the "ultimate fantasy" dating show, "The Courtship" follows one lucky lady who is "transported back to Regency-era England" on her quest for love.
As the royal family looks ahead to the future when the Queen's reign ends, plans are being drawn up for her successor Prince Charles' coronation – which will be markedly different than Her Majesty's 1953 affair. A source said there are "binders and binders" of paperwork about Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey – codenamed "Operation Golden Orb" – and that the coronation service was rewritten in recent years to modernize the language and shorten it. (For their part, Clarence House denies any detailed plans have been drawn up.) At the ceremony, Charles and wife Camilla are expected to be crowned side-by-side.
It seems like every other day there's a new "step" to add to your skincare routine — one that tacks on even more money to what's probably already an expensive endeavor. It's true that skincare is costly, and with new products constantly being introduced, it can all become a little overwhelming. In fact, the global skin care market itself is estimated to be worth $145.82 billion by the year 2028, per data published by Fortune Business Insights. This begs the question: Why is skincare such a money-making business, and are these products we're shelling out dozens of dollars for really worth this much?