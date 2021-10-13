Making your dream bedroom a reality

CEO Operations of Set the Stage, Courtney Clark, is in the studio today giving tips on how to bring your dream bedroom into fruition. She’s with her assistant, Destiny, who’s helping her set the coziest bed.

Even though it’s really common to purchase a bed in a bag, Clark emphasizes that it shouldn’t stop there. There’s more you can do to complete the look and transform your room. She recommends adding big, white pillows to brighten up the space and to use three for a king bed. Some other things you can include are accent pillows with different textures, and throw blankets. You can even switch them up as the season’s change.

If you have trouble figuring out what looks good, Clark says to use a pillow you gravitate toward and have that be the inspiration for the rest of the look. She says there are no rules, you can be as creative or simple as you want, it’s just about trial and error.

