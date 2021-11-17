Making memories cooking with your kids

As the holidays are approaching soon, a lot of people will be spending time cooking in the kitchen. Alisa Van Langeveld is here with her daughter Vera talking about the benefits of cooking with children and how this is the perfect opportunity to invite them in.

Langeveld says that even though cooking with kids can feel stressful at times, the outcome is worth the hassle. She recommends assigning small, simple tasks to your kid and to remember your parenting mindfulness.

She said some of the benefits it provides are better relationships between you and your children, long-lasting memories, improved cognitive skills, better nutrition, life skills, etc. While there are plenty of benefits, some factors that may hold us back are time, stress, or the mess parents think it’ll cause.

To find out her tips on how to work through those struggles, be sure to watch the video above and follow her on Instagram!