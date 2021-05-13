Making friends as adults

Amber McNamee, certified Life Coach is helping adults make the conversation flow better when meeting new people! Making Friends as an Adult can sometimes be difficult, Amber shares tips to make it a better experience.

  • Why some adults struggle to make friends
  • What we can learn from kids that will help us
  • Tips to making friends as an adult:
    • 1. Know who you are — FREE worksheet
    • 2. Be yourself
    • 3. Be willing to be vulnerable

 www.findingyoucoaching.com

Amber offers a free downloadable guide to loving yourself on her website.

Find Amber online, and IG.  www.findingyoucoaching.com

www.instagram.com/findingyoucoaching 

