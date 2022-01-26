Making diapers available to those in need

Victor Velivis, Founder and Executive Director of Utah Diaper Bank joins the set to talk about why this organization exists and how you can get involved locally. This organization is an all-volunteer work charity that picks up bins of diapers and distributes them throughout the state’s non-profit community. They support diaper drives with bins, banners, flyers, and collect donations throughout the Valley.

The Diaper Bank was founded in 2012 after Salt Lake went through a shortage of diapers. Velivis heard about the diaper bank movement on public radio. After investigating he found diaper banks in 35 states but none in Utah. This drove Velivis to become an active helping hand in his community. He found a non-profit, affiliated with the National Diaper Bank Network, and started facilitating diaper drives.

This organization exists due to safety-net programs such as the Food Stamp Program/WIC SNAP (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) for not covering the cost of diapers to low-income families.

Low-income parents cannot take advantage of free or subsidized child care if they cannot afford to leave diapers at childcare centers. If parents cannot access daycare, then they are less able to attend work or school consistently.

Most people living in poverty do not have affordable access to washing facilities. Various coin-operated laundromats do not allow customers to wash cloth diapers for health and sanitary reasons.

The vision is to distribute to all counties in Utah. They travel by the community response once folks become aware of the problem. The Diaper Bank would like to see diaper banks/pantries established in all the cities they ship to.

If you would like to get involved go to www.utahdiaperbank.org.