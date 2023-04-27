Mariel Pabst, Owner of Curst Kosmetics was back on the show to introducing her new spell casting liquid chrome eyeshadows and lipstick!

This indie brand puts magic back in makeup. Mariel tells us her brand is for everyone, and she always tries to be revolutionary with her product launches. We think she’s nailing it, and Curst was recently featured in Vogue!

We love the packaging of Curst Kosmetics, with goth yet glam appeal. Our jaws dropped as we learned how to apply the new color changing chromes, and the multiple ways to use them.

