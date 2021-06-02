Makeup tips to flatter Asian eyes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Our GTU Digital Content Producer, Michelle Nguyen shared some of her favorite makeup hacks that help bring out the best in her Asian features. She discusses how having Monolids can be tricky when applying eye makeup because the inner lid tends to tuck away and hide.

1. Prep your lids.

The first step in applying Asian eye makeup? You must prep your eyes! If you want your shadow to stay in place, you cannot skip this step. With Monolids you are more prone to smudging due to your lids folding into each other.



2. Blend eyeshadow for a gradient effect.

When working with a monolid you don’t have a crease to blend the shadow, instead, you should try to create depth and dimension. By opting for an ombre effect using a variety of hues and your eyeshadow brush. This technique will help you contour your eyes to flatter your eye shape.

to create a gradient effect, start with a blending shade this will help fuse all the colors, using darker colors on the outer eyelid, and using light colors towards the inner lid and work up to lighter shades and then all together.



3. Picking the perfect lashes. Choosing false eyelashes that flatter your eye shape is key, this will be the final step in creating the illusion of the ombre effect and making your eyes look bigger.

Products Used:

-Urban Decay, Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion

-Anastasia Beverly Hills, Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

-Laura Mercier, Secret Brightening Powder for Under Eyes

-Stilla, Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

-Too Faced, Better Than Sex Mascara

-PDC Pmel Essence Mascara Base

– 2-in-1 Eyeliner Instead of Glue, JIMIRE Magic Eyeliner

– Lily Lashes, Mykonos