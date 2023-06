SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- You can wake up looking like a beauty queen 24/7 with Simplicity Ink. Florencia Peña is the owner and educator specializing in over 9 services for both men and women. From eyebrows, permanent jewelry to scalp micropigmentation and 3D Areola restoration. Peña talked about how the best part of her job is being able to help people feel beautiful. To book an appointment with her or to find out more information, visit her website.