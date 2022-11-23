UTAH COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) BAQE Cosmetics will be your new favorite brands! Founded in 2020, BAQE is a fully cruelty free and vegan line made here in the Beehive State. With each purchase of a BAQE item, you will have a built in makeup academy videos and “Recipe Cards” so you have a makeup bestie with you everywhere.

The line has products for eyes, lips, cheeks and face and palettes. Owner Quintin Croft shared the perfect color for the holidays, a neutral red that will flatter everyone, appropriately named “Cherry on Top.” Do not be intimated by the bright color, it is stunning on everyone.

For Black Friday, BAQE is having a sale called “BAQE Friday” Enter promo code “BAQEFriday” for an extra 20% off any order through cyber-Monday. Orders can be delivered or pickup is available in Orem.

www.BAQEcosmetics.com

IG/TikTok/Facebook- @BAQEcosmetics