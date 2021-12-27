Makeup looks for your NYE party

Local makeup artist, Mizz J, is in the studio today helping us sparkle into the new year with a fun makeup look! She has all the tips and tricks when it comes to achieving the perfect look for the occasion.

For today’s New Year’s Eve look she shared some of her favorite products. She started by prepping the face with her go-to Bobbi Brown foundation, concealer, and blush. She mentioned that these are great products to use in the dry winter months because they keep the skin very hydrated.

Mizz J can be found at the Nordstrom City Creek makeup counter. She offers makeup and brow services there. She can also help you find the best products for you if you give her a visit. When it comes to brows, she recommends the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow kit. It is great for beginners and comes with everything you need to shape and fill your natural brows to perfection.

It can be intimidating to try new colors on your eyes, but Miss J simplified the technique with a short tutorial. She showed two different looks on her model. One was a neutral gold eye and the other had the same base, but she simply added a pop of red pigment for a nighttime look.

You can get in touch with Mizz J on Instagram to book and follow along for more tips going into the new year.