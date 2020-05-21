Makeup artist pro tips

Pro makeup artist Bobbi Farnworth showed us her step-by-step makeup routine, starting from a bare face, and taking us to the final result! After moisturizing with an SPF, she demos her favorite way to apply foundation. Bobbi shows and tell us the products she loves to use most, and the best methods to use them to apply.

Her tips for eye makeup, including creating a natural cat eye, are not to be missed. And wait until you see what she prefers instead of lipstick!

Follow Bobbi for more on instagram at @bobbisbeauty and on facebook .